Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Estanis Pedrola headshot

Estanis Pedrola Injury: Will skip Udinese meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Pedrola won't be available Monday against Udinese due to a left thigh issue and will undergo further examinations in the next few days, Bologna announced.

Pedrola will likely be sidelined for multiple matches unless the problem is really minor. He has made just one eight-minute long cameo since transferring in January, as there are several players ahead of him in the depth chart.

Estanis Pedrola
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now