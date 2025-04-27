Estanis Pedrola Injury: Will skip Udinese meeting
Pedrola won't be available Monday against Udinese due to a left thigh issue and will undergo further examinations in the next few days, Bologna announced.
Pedrola will likely be sidelined for multiple matches unless the problem is really minor. He has made just one eight-minute long cameo since transferring in January, as there are several players ahead of him in the depth chart.
