Esteban Andrada

Esteban Andrada News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Andrade made two saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toluca.

Andrada couldn't do much to prevent either goal he allowed but the worst part for him from a fantasy perspective was the lack of saves to offset those goals. This was the most difficult year for the goalkeeper since his move to Mexico as he had some rough stretches and even lost his starting spot for a while. Over 28 starts, Andrada had 81 saves, nine clean sheets and 35 goals allowed.

Esteban Andrada
Monterrey
