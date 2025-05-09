Fantasy Soccer
Esteban Andrada headshot

Esteban Andrada News: Concedes twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Andrada had one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Toluca.

Andrada's Quarter-Finals got off to a rough start as he was beaten by his own teammate in the 16th minute of the match with an own goal. He bounced back as Monterrey took the lead, before allowing a second goal in the 82nd minute off a free-kick cross. He'll enter the second-leg against Toluca, hoping to secure their one goal lead.

Esteban Andrada
Monterrey
