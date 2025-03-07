Esteban Lepaul Injury: Available for Brest

Lepaul (groin) has been back in training this week and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Brest, coach Alexandre Dujeux confirmed in the press conference. "Esteban is doing better. His return to training is good and important. The boys who come into attack must be ready too."

