Lepaul suffered a very bad knock to his tibia that could have broken his leg but was able to continue for a few minutes before being forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's large victory due to increasing pain. The striker will be monitored in the coming days to determine whether he can make the squad for Friday's clash against Metz. If the issue proves to be serious and he has to miss the game or start on the bench, Mohamed Kader Meite will be the one starting alongside Breel Embolo in the frontline.