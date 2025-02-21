Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Esteban Lepaul headshot

Esteban Lepaul Injury: Suffers groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Lepaul is out for Saturday's match against St. Etienne due to a groin injury, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Lepaul is set to miss his first game of the season due to an injury, with the forward suffering an adductor injury this week. This will leave him sidelined but hopefully not for long, as medical tests didn't reveal anything serious. That said, he will hope to return when facing Toulouse on March. 2.

Esteban Lepaul
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now