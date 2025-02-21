Esteban Lepaul Injury: Suffers groin injury

Lepaul is out for Saturday's match against St. Etienne due to a groin injury, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Lepaul is set to miss his first game of the season due to an injury, with the forward suffering an adductor injury this week. This will leave him sidelined but hopefully not for long, as medical tests didn't reveal anything serious. That said, he will hope to return when facing Toulouse on March. 2.