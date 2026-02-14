Esteban Lepaul News: Doubles lead against PSG

Lepaul scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Lepaul doubled the lead in the 69th minute, climbing above the defense and hammering a header past Matvey Safonov off a pinpoint delivery from Sebastian Szymanski. The strike landed right as PSG were starting to crank up the pressure and it flipped the script, forcing them into full chase mode. Rennes only mustered 13 total shots, but Lepaul's ruthless finish on that set piece proved decisive, and with two goals in his last two outings he should have the inside track to keep his starting job under the likely incoming coach Franck Haise.