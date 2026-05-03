Esteban Lepaul News: Scores and assists

Lepaul scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and had an assist with his lone chance created during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Lyon.

Lepaul set up Moussa Al Tamari in the 6th minute before scoring himself in the 48th while leading Rennes with his three shots. The forward is in excellent form at the moment with five goal involvements to go along with 12 shots, four chances created and four crosses over his last three starts.