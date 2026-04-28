Esteban Lepaul News: Scores from the penalty spot

Lepaul scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Nantes.

Lepaul scored the opener in the eighth minute from the penalty spot. This is his 17th goal of the season and his ninth in the last 11 games. These nine goals have come from just 12 shots on target. He took four shots in the game, making it three games in a row where he has taken at least four shots.