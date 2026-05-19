Esteban Lepaul headshot

Esteban Lepaul News: Scores header in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Lepaul scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Lepaul pulled one back in the 84th minute of Sunday's season finale loss, ghosting in unmarked at the far post to power home Arnaud Nordin's right-sided cross past Geronimo Rulli for Rennes' lone goal of the match. He had already forced Rulli into action earlier with a first-half header and stood out as the visitors' most dangerous presence in the air all game long. Lepaul wraps up the Ligue 1 campaign with 20 goals, the top mark in the league that earned him the golden boot, capping off a breakout year after last season at Angers and setting the tone for what he'll aim to bring into the 2026/27 season with Rennes.

Esteban Lepaul
Rennes
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