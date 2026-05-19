Esteban Lepaul News: Scores header in loss

Lepaul scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Lepaul pulled one back in the 84th minute of Sunday's season finale loss, ghosting in unmarked at the far post to power home Arnaud Nordin's right-sided cross past Geronimo Rulli for Rennes' lone goal of the match. He had already forced Rulli into action earlier with a first-half header and stood out as the visitors' most dangerous presence in the air all game long. Lepaul wraps up the Ligue 1 campaign with 20 goals, the top mark in the league that earned him the golden boot, capping off a breakout year after last season at Angers and setting the tone for what he'll aim to bring into the 2026/27 season with Rennes.