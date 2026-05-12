Esteban Lepaul News: Scores header in victory

Lepaul scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Paris FC.

Esteban Lepaul scored an excellent header from a corner delivery, continuing his outstanding form. He has now scored in four consecutive league matches and is enjoying a season to remember with 20 goals and five assists in 33 appearances. His 38 shots on target place him among the league's top forwards, and he continues to show no signs of slowing down as the season progresses. Lepaul's next fixture will come against Marseille, who sit sixth in the table just one place below Rennes, making it a difficult matchup, though his recent form leaves plenty of confidence.