Esteban Lepaul News: Scores in season opener

Lepaul scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Lepaul doubled the lead in the 38th minute, finishing Przemyslaw Frankowski's cutback from close range following a well-worked counter attack. The forward finished with two shots (one on target) but saw fewer opportunities after halftime as his side came under increased pressure. Lepaul recorded 20 goals and five assists across 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and his finishing ability and role as the focal point of the attack should give him plenty of opportunities to remain productive this campaign.