Esteban Lepaul News: Scores one goal

Lepaul scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Lille.

Lepaul scored a goal with an opportunistic strike in the second half in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lille, marking his fifth goal in his last six appearances. The striker remained a focal point in attack, frequently getting involved in buildup play and creating shooting opportunities. Lepaul continues to be a key offensive piece this season, having recorded 13 goals and three assists in 24 Ligue 1 starts while leading his team in scoring.