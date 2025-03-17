Fantasy Soccer
Esteban Lepaul News: Struggles in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lepaul recorded no stats in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Monaco.

Lepaul had a frustrating day against Monaco on Saturday. In 84 minutes played, the striker registered zero shots, created zero chances, failed to complete his only dribble attempt, and lost three of his four ground duels. Lepaul has not scored in Ligue 1 since January 19, but hopefully the international break will provide some much needed rest and the time to focus on the club's next match against Rennes on March 30.

