Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Esteban Lepaul headshot

Esteban Lepaul News: Victim of negative game script

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lepaul recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Lepaul was virtually invisible against PSG on Saturday as Angers were defeated 1-0, but the striker was hardly at fault. The visiting side were able to maintain just 19 percent possession, created zero chances, and only made two accurate crosses the entire match. Lepaul has now gone eight straight Ligue 1 matches without a goal, and will hope for more opportunities to right the ship against Montpellier on Sunday.

Esteban Lepaul
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now