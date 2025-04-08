Esteban Lepaul News: Victim of negative game script

Lepaul recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Lepaul was virtually invisible against PSG on Saturday as Angers were defeated 1-0, but the striker was hardly at fault. The visiting side were able to maintain just 19 percent possession, created zero chances, and only made two accurate crosses the entire match. Lepaul has now gone eight straight Ligue 1 matches without a goal, and will hope for more opportunities to right the ship against Montpellier on Sunday.