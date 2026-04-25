Esteban Lozano News: Limited impact in loss

Lozano registered one tackle (one won) in Friday's 2-1 loss against Queretaro.

Lozano failed to take advantage of an opportunity in the absence of Pedro Alexis Canelo (leg), who had been selected over him in four straight contests before this one. It was the end of the campaign for Puebla, and the Mexican finished with two goals across 16 games played, ranking second on the squad in that category. Still, he was not very consistent and missed various chances in the opposing box while serving as a central striker for a struggling team.