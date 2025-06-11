Esteban Lozano News: Makes temporary move to Puebla

Lozano has been loaned to Puebla from Club America ahead of the Apertura 2025 campaign, the team announced Wednesday.

Lozano saw little action over his latest spell with the Eagles, having last played in the top division on Jan. 25. Despite this, the forward has scored one goal in five league appearances, and also has a promising past in age-limit categories of both America in Mexico and Sporting Gijon in Spain. He'll challenge Emiliano Gomez, Ricardo Marin and Lucas Cavallini (knee) in the Camoteros front line.