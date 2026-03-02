Esteban Lozano News: Scores as substitute in win

Lozano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Atletico San Luis.

Lozano got the final touch in a corner-kick play that gave his team a 90th-minute victory Saturday. After scoring just once in eight straight starts, the forward came off the bench and found his second of the season in 22 minutes. He'll look to regain a spot in the main lineup, in which case he would take the No. 9 role, pushing Emiliano Gomez to the left wing and a midfielder between Alejandro Organista and Alonso Ramirez to the bench.