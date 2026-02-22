Esteban Lozano News: Takes two shots in loss

Lozano had two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 4-0 loss to America.

Lozano wasted the few chances he had up front and was forced to do defensive work, tallying a team-high four clearances despite playing as a center-forward against his parent club. He has recorded nine attempts (two on target) over his last three games, but he remains without a goal or assist in five consecutive starts. Lozano should get more chances to produce in future fixtures, but his decreasing playing time and his team's poor form limit his fantasy appeal.