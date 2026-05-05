Esteban Lozano News: Won't stay in Puebla

Lozano has left Puebla after completing a loan period and is expected to rejoin his parent team Club America.

Lozano made seven starts as a striker at the beginning of the Clausura tournament before dropping to a substitute role behind Pedro Alexis Canelo. Considering the full 2025/26 period, Lozano scored three goals over 28 matches while averaging 1.6 shots (0.4 on target) and 0.3 chances created in 54.4 minutes per game. He's currently not expected to earn significant minutes in his parent club and could see another move before the next campaign.