Estevao Injury: End of season confirmed

Esteavao (hamstring) is done for the season, according to interim manager Calum McFarlane. "[He] unfortunately won't play for us this season. He will be out for a little bit of time. We're not sure how long he will be out for, but he certainly won't play for us again this season, unfortunately. That's really unfortunate for him, especially for someone so young and talented as he is, but we are here to support him and be around him."

It's confirmed that Estevao will miss the rest of the season, which isn't surprising given recent reports. More importantly for the young Brazilian, it will likely dash his hopes of a debut World Cup in 2026, needing a quick boost of health before the tournament starts in June. His season ends with two goals on 28 shots, and two assists on 16 chances created in 22 appearances (12 starts). He is now focused on recovery as he aims to make the Brazilian national team selection for the 2026 World Cup.