Estevao Injury: Out vs. Arsenal

Estevao (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against Arsenal, manager Liam Rosenior told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Estevao, unfortunately, will be out for a little bit longer."

The Brazilian winger already missed the clash against Burnley last week and won't recover in time to face Chelsea. Furthermore, Rosenior's words suggest the Brazilian isn't expected to return for the upcoming games either, with Chelsea playing against Aston Villa (March 4) and Wrexham (March 7) before taking on PSG in the Champions League.