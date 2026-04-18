Estevao Injury: Picks up another injury

Estevao was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match against Manchester United with a possible hamstring injury.

It's yet another injury for Estevao, who only recently returned from injury at the end of March. He's missed a few periods of time this season due to injury and this one could keep him on the sidelines almost until the end of the campaign if it's confirmed to be hamstring related. Alejandro Garnacho came on for him and expects to get more time.