Estevao Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

Estevao was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match against Manchester United with a possible hamstring injury, which was confirmed by manager Liam Rosenior after the game. "He was crying at half time; it was really devastating for him. It looks like it's his hamstring and that has happened in a moment when he's running through on their goal for a one-v-one chance - he pulls his hamstring in that moment. I hope Este comes back sooner rather than later".

It's yet another injury for Estevao, who only recently returned from injury at the end of March. He's missed a few periods of time this season due to injury and this one could keep him on the sidelines almost until the end of the campaign if it's confirmed to be hamstring related. Alejandro Garnacho came on for him and expects to get more time.