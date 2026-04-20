Estevao Injury: Ruled out with hamstring injury

Estevao (hamstring) will miss Tuesday's clash against Brighton and is set to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Estevao is definitely out, which is a real shame and we are doing further tests into the extent of his injury."

Estevao was forced off against Manchester United with the hamstring problem, adding to what has been a frustrating season on the injury front for the young Brazilian. He only recently returned from a previous injury spell at the end of March, making this latest setback a significant concern for Chelsea's medical staff. The results of further testing will be critical in establishing a return timeline, with the severity of hamstring injuries varying widely. Alejandro Garnacho is among the options who could see increased minutes on the wing in his absence.