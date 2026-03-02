Estevao Injury: Running on pitch

Estevao (hamstring) is back running on the pitch and could return in the near future, coach Liam Rosenior said in the press conference. "Estevao is back running on the pitch. He isn't far off"

Estevao is back running on the pitch and has resumed training after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury. The Brazilian winger is expected to return soon. He remains an important piece in the rotation, with the technical ability to unsettle defenses, and his potential return ahead of the Champions League could provide a timely boost for his side.