Estevao Injury: Still not available

Estevao (hamstring) is still battling an injury and won't be available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Football London.

Estevao was not spotted in team training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last four matches across all competitions. The Brazilian winger still does not have a clear return timeline, though the staff will be eager to get him back soon after he started four of his last five available games under coach Liam Rosenior. In the meantime, Pedro Neto is expected to take on a larger role in the front line until Estevao is back up to full speed.