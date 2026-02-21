Estevao Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Estevao (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Burnley due to injury, coach Liam Rosenior said to the media, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London. "Unfortunately yesterday in the training session, he felt awareness in his hamstring. At the moment we are scanning it to make sure it's nothing too serious but he's unavailable for today's game and we will see from there."

Estevao is set to undergo scans after picking up a hamstring injury during Friday's final training session that will sideline him for Saturday's clash against the Clarets. The winger is expected to be further evaluated early next week to determine the full extent of the problem and establish a recovery timeline. Until he's back to full strength, Enzo Fernandez is likely to operate in a more advanced role, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto lining up out wide for the Blues.