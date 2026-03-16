Estevao Injury: Training ahead of PSG

Estevao (hamstring) was spotted in training Monday and could be available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against PSG, the club posted.

Estevao could be available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against PSG after training with the group Monday, having missed the last six matches due to a hamstring injury. The potential return of the Brazilian winger could be a major boost for his side, which needs to overturn a three-goal deficit, as his technical quality and dribbling ability could help unsettle the opposing defense, having scored three goals in seven Champions League appearances this season.