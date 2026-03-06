Estevao Injury: Won't be ready for FA Cup

Estevao (hamstring) is back in training but remains out another game, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "[He] is back on the pitch, but he is not quite ready for this one. He just needs to clear a few more markers first, and we need to be careful with him, given he's had a hamstring injury. It will be a big boost to have him back with the group."

Estevao is progressing through his rehabilitation but will not yet play, with the Brazilian still overcoming his hamstring injury. Unfortunately, he will miss the FA Cup match, but this does mean a return ahead of the international break is likely, either against PSG in UCL play or against Newcastle, their next two outings. His addition would give back some depth on the flanks, starting in around half of his appearances this season.