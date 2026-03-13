Estevao Injury: Won't be rushed back, out again

Estevao (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Estevao is still a little bit further away. We want to be careful with Estevao because of the nature of his hamstring injury. The last thing we want to do is rush him back and see the injury recur. So, we will see what he's like for Tuesday's game against PSG."

Estevao will need to sit out yet another match as he recovers from his hamstring injury, with the club not ready to risk the attacker Saturday. That said, they are taking his return cautiously, making sure he suffers no further injury as he looks to find the field again. It appears he does have a chance of making the second leg of their tie against PSG in UCL play, still a tough ask with the game being played Tuesday.