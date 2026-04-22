Estevao Injury: World Cup in doubt

Estevao (hamstring) has suffered a grade four hamstring injury that puts his participation at the World Cup in serious doubt and is likely to bring his debut Chelsea season to an end, according to The Athletic.

Estevao limped off in the 16th minute of Saturday's defeat to Manchester United, and the severity of the diagnosis represents a major blow both for Chelsea and for Brazil heading into the World cup in June. The winger has become a regular fixture in the national team setup under coach Carlo Ancelotti, earning 11 senior caps and scoring four goals in his last four appearances for Brazil. He joined Chelsea from Palmeiras last summer and had been establishing himself as a key figure in the attack before this setback. A grade four hamstring tear is among the most serious muscular injuries a player can sustain, making a recovery in time for the World Cup highly unlikely.