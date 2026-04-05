Estevao News: Scores and assists in win

Estevao scored one goal and registered one assist in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Estevao cracked the starting XI for the first time since his hamstring injury and turned in one of the game's top individual showings, setting up Andrey Santos' 69th minute header off a corner before bagging Chelsea's sixth in the 82nd minute after pouncing on Alejandro Garnacho's shot off the post, with the goal initially waved off for offside before VAR gave it. He also rattled the woodwork twice in the second half and created four chances overall, ending the day with one goal and one assist across 82 minutes before coming off. Estevao is now up to seven goals and three assists in all competitions in his debut season with the Blues, and Saturday's outing was another reminder of how dangerous Chelsea can be when the youngster is firing on all cylinders.