Ethan Ampadu Injury: Dealing with illness

Ampadu is a doubtful for Sunday's match against Brighton due to an illness, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Ethan is struggling with illness. Also, a major doubt, was not in training today."

Ampadu is going to need to rest the next two days before trying to make a return Sunday, as the midfielder is dealing with an illness. This is a major storyline to watch heading into the match, as he last missed a start Feb. 15 in FA Cup play, leaving his potential absence as a huge loss. He will need to go through some testing Sunday to play if he wakes up feeling better, with Sean Longstaff as a likely replacement if Ampadu remains out.