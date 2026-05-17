Ethan Ampadu headshot

Ethan Ampadu News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ampadu (illness) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Brighton.

Ampadu shook off the illness that had kept him out of training and left him as a major doubt heading into the weekend, with manager Daniel Farke handing him a starting role after the midfielder recovered sufficiently over the final days of the week. The last time Ampadu missed a start in the league dates back to Feb. 15, making his return to the lineup a significant relief for Leeds United after the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.

Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United
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