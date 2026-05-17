Ethan Ampadu News: In starting squad

Ampadu (illness) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Brighton.

Ampadu shook off the illness that had kept him out of training and left him as a major doubt heading into the weekend, with manager Daniel Farke handing him a starting role after the midfielder recovered sufficiently over the final days of the week. The last time Ampadu missed a start in the league dates back to Feb. 15, making his return to the lineup a significant relief for Leeds United after the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.