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Ethan Ampadu News: Signs new contract with Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ampadu signed a four-year contract extension with Leeds, committing his future to the club through the summer of 2030, the club announced.

Ampadu has been one of the most influential figures at Elland Road since joining from Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season, winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards and captaining the side to the Championship title with a 100-point haul last season. The Welsh midfielder made 35 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring once in the memorable 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, and collected both the Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards to cap off an outstanding campaign. He surpassed 100 appearances in Leeds colors last season and currently stands at 126 outings and three goals for the club. At international level, Ampadu continues to captain Wales regularly and earned his 62nd cap in a recent friendly against Ghana, underlining his standing as one of the more respected midfielders in the British game. His renewal is a significant statement of intent from the club, securing one of their most important players at a critical stage of their development in the top flight.

Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United
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