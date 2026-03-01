Ethan Ampadu headshot

Ethan Ampadu News: Whips in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ampadu generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Ampadu was a decent spark in the midfield with two shots, two chances created and three crosses, a decent outing but not altering the result. The midfielder has still only missed three starts all season, although his defensive role has limited him to only two goal contributions.

Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United
