Ethan Ampadu News: Whips in three crosses
Ampadu generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.
Ampadu was a decent spark in the midfield with two shots, two chances created and three crosses, a decent outing but not altering the result. The midfielder has still only missed three starts all season, although his defensive role has limited him to only two goal contributions.
