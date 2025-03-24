Fantasy Soccer
Ethan Bartlow headshot

Ethan Bartlow Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Bartlow (undisclosed) was forced off in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Seattle with an apparent injury and will miss some time according to coach Ben Olsen, per Bayou City Soccer.

Bartlow started four of the first five league games this season but was forced off in the 21st minute of Saturday's game due to an injury that his coach said will likely sideline him for some time. His absence adds to the team's growing injury list. Daniel Steres is expected to see more playing time in his absence.

Ethan Bartlow
Houston Dynamo
