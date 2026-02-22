Ethan Horvath News: Allows late goal
Horvath had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Orlando City SC.
Horvath had little trouble for most of the match, making four saves. However, he did concede one late goal to make things interesting late for New York Red Bulls. The goalkeeper will look to keep up this form against New England Revolution, a side which scored 44 goals in 34 regular season games.
