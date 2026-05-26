Ethan Horvath headshot

Ethan Horvath News: Beaten once in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Horvath recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

The Red Bulls didn't have to work too hard to get the win, but Horvath couldn't get the clean sheet after allowing a goal in the second half. Horvath hasn't had a lot of fantasy upside, though, as he's notched just one clean sheet while allowing 32 goals in 15 starts thus far.

Ethan Horvath
New York Red Bulls
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