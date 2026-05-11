Ethan Horvath News: Concedes once in win

Horvath recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire.

Horvath was well onto his way to a clean sheet Saturday, but Hugo Cuypers scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute to take that chance away. Still, it broke a brutal seven-match stretch where Horvath conceded multiple goals in each contest. He'll look to keep this positive momentum going Wednesday versus Columbus, a side which has scored 16 goals across 12 matches this season.