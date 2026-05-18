Ethan Horvath News: Concedes one
Horvath recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.
Horvath saw one goal go while making three saves during the draw to NYCFC on Saturday. He's allowed eight goals in the last five MLS appearances, making 14 saves in that span. The keeper will head to SKC for the final match before the break on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.
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