Ethan Horvath News: Concedes six in loss

Horvath registered four saves and allowed six goals in Saturday's 6-1 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Horvath conceded two goals in the first hour before things took a turn for the worse when his side were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of his center back, eventually conceding six goals in total, more than his entire tally from the opening four games combined. The goalkeeper managed four saves on the night and has now registered four or more saves in three of his five appearances this season, keeping just one clean sheet. He returns to action against Cincinnati on April 4.