Ethan Horvath News: Concedes three in defeat

Horvath made one save but conceded three in his third MLS start of the season during Sunday's clash against Montreal. He was first beaten by Prince-Osei Owusu from the spot early in the match, then Wikelman Carmona struck twice to put the game out of reach. The Red Bulls controlled plenty of possession but offered little protection in the key moments, leaving Horvath exposed. He will look to bounce back and deliver a stronger showing in Saturday's matchup with Toronto.