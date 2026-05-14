Ethan Horvath News: Concedes twice Wednesday

Horvath registered two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Horvath conceded two goals Wednesday, the eighth time over the last nine matches he's conceded multiple goals. One of the goals was a Diego Rossi penalty though, so he's not fully to blame. Next up is a rivalry match versus NYCFC on Saturday, a side which has scored 23 goals through 13 matches this season.