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Ethan Horvath News: Five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Horvath recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Horvath made five saves and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, extending his run to five straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to face heavy volume, recording at least four saves in each of his last four appearances while conceding 11 goals during that stretch, and will aim to bounce back in the next match against Montreal, the bottom side in the Eastern Conference.

Ethan Horvath
New York Red Bulls
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