Ethan Horvath News: Makes four saves versus Dallas

Horvath made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to FC Dallas.

Horvath managed to stop various close-range attempts but was beaten twice in the second half of his side's third straight defeat across all competitions. The goalkeeper made multiple saves for the ninth time in 11 MLS appearances this year, but he failed to add to his lone clean sheet over that period. Up next is a visit to Chicago Fire, who have scored 10 goals over their last three league matches.