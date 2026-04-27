Ethan Horvath News: Three saves in loss

Horvath recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Horvath repelled three of five Cincinnati shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance as New York Red Bulls fell in a 2-0 road defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 15 saves and four clearances while conceding 14 goals. Horvath will be aiming for improved results Saturday when New York Red Bulls hosts FC Dallas.