Ethan Kohler Injury: Late call with head injury
Kohler is questionable for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls due to a head injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Kohler played a full 90 in his MLS debut but could be heading to the sidelines a week later with a head injury. Unfortunately for the club, this would then force a change, a significant loss if out. With Will Sands (head) also questionable, Tanner Beason and Ilay Feingold could be called to start in the second game of the season.
