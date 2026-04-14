Ethan Kohler Injury: Suffers small injury

Kohler (undisclosed) was forced off with a minor injury during Wednesday's US Open Cup win against Rhode Island and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Columbus, according to Marko Mitrovic, per Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer. "I think he [Beason] had a great partnership with Ethan before Ethan got that small injury and had to leave the field."

Kohler has mainly operated as a bench option for New England this season, so his potential absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup against Columbus. The club will assess the minor injury over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend.